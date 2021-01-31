Previous
RED SKY by sangwann
RED SKY

Red sky at night - Sailors delight
Red sky in the morning - Sailor's warning

I took the top photo on 27/01/2021 in the early morning and the bottom photo 29/01/2021 in the evening. On 27th it rained all day. On 30th it was a beautiful sunny day. And this proves the saying is very right.
We have a saying that goes like this:
Il-ħmura ta' filgħaxija - lesti ż-żwiemel għat-tiġrija (red sky in the evening - prepare the horses for the races)
Il-ħmura ta' filgħodu - lesti ż-żwiemel fejn joqgħodu (red sky in the morning - prepare the shelters where they can stay.

Thank you very much for all your views, comments and fav's - always appreciated.
