RED SKY

Red sky at night - Sailors delight

Red sky in the morning - Sailor's warning



I took the top photo on 27/01/2021 in the early morning and the bottom photo 29/01/2021 in the evening. On 27th it rained all day. On 30th it was a beautiful sunny day. And this proves the saying is very right.

We have a saying that goes like this:

Il-ħmura ta' filgħaxija - lesti ż-żwiemel għat-tiġrija (red sky in the evening - prepare the horses for the races)

Il-ħmura ta' filgħodu - lesti ż-żwiemel fejn joqgħodu (red sky in the morning - prepare the shelters where they can stay.



