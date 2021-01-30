THE ONLY WAY IS UP

My intention when we went walking along the coastline of Mellieħa was to start with some photos of the St Agatha (Red) Tower, walk to the next tower at Aħrax which is commonly known as the White Tower and return to the car through a different route. However when we came to Armier Bay we were still far away from the White Tower so we sat down for a couple of minutes for Max to take a piece of cake and some orange juice, packed for us by Christine and then started our long walk back to the car . It was the longest walk Max and I had together, over 3 hours, and Max is only ten years old. When we got to the car I gave my mobile to Max and told him to phone nanna that we will be back home late for lunch. I had a good laugh when for some question which nanna made to Max, he replied “I think he took me for a walk around all of Malta”. He was asleep as soon as we got in the car and didn’t wake up before we got back home.

Thanks a lot for all your views, comments and fav's - always appreciated.