SOME FIREWORKS AT LAST by sangwann
SOME FIREWORKS AT LAST

Best viewed enlarged.
Fireworks at Balluta Bay on the occasion of the festa of St Julian’s Parish Church. Outdoor celebrations of village festas are banned but some fireworks are still let off on the eve of the festa. I gladly grabbed the occasion for taking some fireworks shots. I missed the Sacre Coeur, Stella Maris festas but this one I didn’t want to miss. However the display was cheaper than what we are used to.
In this collage I concentrated on the reflections rather than the fireworks themselves.
10th September 2021 10th Sep 21

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
