CHIESA DI SAN MARTINO

Treviso – we had a look inside this church, sadly there was nobody inside, but good for us. What attracted me most, apart from the architecture and the background paintings behind the main altar, was a painting on the right side of the altar depicting Saints John Bosco with Domenico Savio and other youngsters. St John Bosco was the founder of the Salesian community which started in Torino and is now spread all over the world. St Domenico Savio was one of his first students. An uncle of mine joined the community, became a Catholic priest and served in different countries returning to Malta when he was around 50 years old. Many boys from Sliema, including me and my brothers have lovely memories of our childhood when we used to go to the Salesians’ club, then called oratory, where we spent a lot of time chasing a football or playing other games till it was time for a short but meaningful lesson on the Church teachings and then to the chapel for blessings before returning home, having a good bath and going to bed.

While there a priest in lay cloths came into the church and I started a conversation with him, telling him about my uncle and asking about the connection between the church and Saint John Bosco. He said that he too was a Salesian student but the church has no links with the Salesians.

Thank you so much for your looks

and comments on yesterday's picture

