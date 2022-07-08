Previous
THE GRAND DUCAL PALACE, LUXEMBOURG by sangwann
THE GRAND DUCAL PALACE, LUXEMBOURG

Day 2 of our Brussels holiday
These are two separate pictures that I took:
1. of this grand palace.
2. of a pole on the opposite side of the road facing the same palace.
The palace has beautiful architecture but the pole really put me off when I saw it. The face of a man is peeking out from a hole in the pole. It made me believe that I am being followed by Big Brother which is a bit scary. My guess is that it is a security camera. A similar pole was further up the road.

Thank you very much for all your looks, for your comments and fav's on yesterday's picture. They are always very much appreciated.
8th July 2022 8th Jul 22

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
