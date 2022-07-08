THE GRAND DUCAL PALACE, LUXEMBOURG

Day 2 of our Brussels holiday

These are two separate pictures that I took:

1. of this grand palace.

2. of a pole on the opposite side of the road facing the same palace.

The palace has beautiful architecture but the pole really put me off when I saw it. The face of a man is peeking out from a hole in the pole. It made me believe that I am being followed by Big Brother which is a bit scary. My guess is that it is a security camera. A similar pole was further up the road.



