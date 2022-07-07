Previous
Next
LUXEMBOURG by sangwann
Photo 4160

LUXEMBOURG

Day 2 of our Brussels holiday
View from the old city walls. Our guide said this is the most, or one of the most, impressive scenes in Europe. And I agree.
Thank you very much for your views, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
7th July 2022 7th Jul 22

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1139% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A great pov , looking down at this beautiful scene !
July 7th, 2022  
Diana ace
It is stunning Dione, wonderfulcapture and pov.
July 7th, 2022  
Shanne
great pov and mixture of architectural styles
July 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise