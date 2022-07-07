Sign up
Photo 4160
LUXEMBOURG
Day 2 of our Brussels holiday
View from the old city walls. Our guide said this is the most, or one of the most, impressive scenes in Europe. And I agree.
Thank you very much for your views, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
7th July 2022
7th Jul 22
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A great pov , looking down at this beautiful scene !
July 7th, 2022
Diana
ace
It is stunning Dione, wonderfulcapture and pov.
July 7th, 2022
Shanne
great pov and mixture of architectural styles
July 7th, 2022
