CAN YOU SEE IT? by sangwann
Photo 4159

CAN YOU SEE IT?

What? The face.

Day 2 of our Brussels holiday
We were finally in Luxembourg after the beautiful drive along the River Meuse and the stop at Dinant. I cannot say I enjoyed much Luxembourg after the lovely trip along the River Meuse and the stop at Dinant. But the visit was interesting, still.
I took these two shots of the Monument of Remembrance. It is a beautiful one and very worth the purpose, that is, remembering those fallen for one’s country. Permit me to say, though, that the shadows on the body of the Golden Lady (as she is known) form a sharp image of a human face.

The Monument of Remembrance, usually known by the nickname of the Gëlle Fra (Luxembourgish for 'Golden Lady'), is a war memorial in Luxembourg City. It is dedicated to the thousands of Luxembourgers who volunteered for service in the armed forces of the Allied Powers during both World Wars and the Korean War.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
bkb in the city
Beautiful monument
July 6th, 2022  
Diana ace
Lovely shots of this beautiful monument.
July 6th, 2022  
