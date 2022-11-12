Previous
DAY’S END. OR ISN’T IT? by sangwann
DAY’S END. OR ISN’T IT?

From my and my family’s Sicily holiday pictures – Day 4, 20th July, 2022.
It doesn’t seem that the day was over for this tortoise. It is still on the lookout for food and a lettuce leaf did the trick. Shot taken in a yard of the guest house we were in. The tortoise must be quite a number of years old because it was there when we first stayed at this guest house many years ago.
Tomorrow will start some pictures from Malta.
Thank you so much for your looks, comments and fav's. - always appreciated.
12th November 2022 12th Nov 22

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Brian ace
Great subject and POV.
November 12th, 2022  
