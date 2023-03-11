Previous
THE PARTHENON OVERLOOKS ATHENS
THE PARTHENON OVERLOOKS ATHENS

From the second day of our Athens holiday - 14th February, 2023.
The Parthenon dominates the sky line of Athens. It is a magnificent example of the archicture of its time. We were so afraid of the weather a couple of weeks before we left Malta but as soon as we arrived in Athens the weather changed and we had wonderful sunny weather throughout out stay. And the many visitors we encountered wherever we went, and in the middle of Winter, would say the same.
The temple of Athene Parthenos, built on the Acropolis in 447–432 bc by Pericles to honour Athens' patron goddess and to commemorate the recent Greek victory over the Persians. It was designed by Ictinus and Callicrates with sculptures by Phidias.
Greek Mythology is very interesting and very complex and at times it makes you laugh at what the people believed in those days. We learned so much about Greek Mythology and other stories later on in our vacation.
Thank you very much for your looks, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture. They are very much appreciated.
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
Maggiemae ace
Always good to remember the story of the Parthenon, thanks Dione! So many photos from around the world. This is so good even with the stuff erected to help with maintenance!
March 11th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful narrative and capture of this iconic architectural building
March 11th, 2023  
Diana ace
A wonderful shot and narrative, happy that you had good weather during your stay.
March 11th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely shot
March 11th, 2023  
