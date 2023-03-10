AT THE FOOT OF THE ACROPOLIS

From the second day of our Athens holiday - 14th February, 2023.

Two amphitheatres as we walked up to the top of Acropolis -

Left: the Dionysus theatre which is not in a very good state. A feature in this theatre which I had never seen before was these stone armchairs, probably for those of high ranking persons. The Theatre of Dionysus originally was part of the sanctuary of Dionysus Eleuthereus (Dionysus the Liberator). The first orchestra terrace was constructed on the site around the 4th and 5th century BC, where it hosted the City Dionysia.

Right: the Odeon of Herodes Atticus built in AD 161 by Herodes Atticus in memory of his Roman wife, Aspasia Annia Regilla. This theatre is still in good condition and is still used for open-air events

