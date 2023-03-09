Previous
Next
WALKING THE STREETS OF ATHENS by sangwann
Photo 4404

WALKING THE STREETS OF ATHENS

From the second day of our Athens holiday - 14th February, 2023.
Struggling with the many pictures I took on this eventful day. It is always very hard for me to select which pictures to post so I end up with many collages.
Our first full day started with a visit to the Acropolis, a must for all those who visit Athens. I took these shots as we walked to our destination which wasn’t more than 10 to 15 minutes from our hotel but took much longer, stopping every now and then to check whether we were going in the right direction or, for the ladies, to have a look at the shops on the way or even to admire historic pieces which one finds alll over this city.
Thank you very much for your looks, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1206% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise