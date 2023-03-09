WALKING THE STREETS OF ATHENS

From the second day of our Athens holiday - 14th February, 2023.

Struggling with the many pictures I took on this eventful day. It is always very hard for me to select which pictures to post so I end up with many collages.

Our first full day started with a visit to the Acropolis, a must for all those who visit Athens. I took these shots as we walked to our destination which wasn’t more than 10 to 15 minutes from our hotel but took much longer, stopping every now and then to check whether we were going in the right direction or, for the ladies, to have a look at the shops on the way or even to admire historic pieces which one finds alll over this city.

Thank you very much for your looks, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.