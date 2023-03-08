Previous
A CANOPY OF GREEN by sangwann
Photo 4403

A CANOPY OF GREEN

Shot taken at San Anton a few days before we went to Athens. As soon as I saw this couple walking away from me I pointed the camera t them and took this shot.

Thank you very much for all your views, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
8th March 2023 8th Mar 23

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Diana ace
A fabulous candid and a beautiful scene.
March 8th, 2023  
