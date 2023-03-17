OMONIA SQUARE

From the second day of our Athens holiday - 14th February, 2023. One last shot.

This is a beautiful fountain at Omonia Square. I took better shots of the fountain but I chose this for the colourful building in the background.

It was a very long walk back to the hotel as we took a round route to enjoy exploring Athens. All the shops were open and Christine and Mary Grace had a lot of time to do some shopping. In fact we bought all the presents we had planned for the children and grand children. It was completely dark by the time we arrived at the hotel. Had a few minutes break and out again for dinner.

