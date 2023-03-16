Previous
I FORGOT? NO, THE FOUR OF US FORGOT. by sangwann
I FORGOT? NO, THE FOUR OF US FORGOT.

All about St Valentine’s Day. Actually id doesn’t make any difference for me – Valentine’s Day is, or should be, everyday.
From the second day of our Athens holiday - 14th February, 2023.
We reached Ancient Agora. There was a long line of restaurants full of couples having a meal or cake in the lovely sunny day. Monastiraki further up the road was crowded with people too, some trying to make some money out of this special day.
Thank you all so much for all your views, lovely comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
