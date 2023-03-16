I FORGOT? NO, THE FOUR OF US FORGOT.

All about St Valentine’s Day. Actually id doesn’t make any difference for me – Valentine’s Day is, or should be, everyday.

From the second day of our Athens holiday - 14th February, 2023.

We reached Ancient Agora. There was a long line of restaurants full of couples having a meal or cake in the lovely sunny day. Monastiraki further up the road was crowded with people too, some trying to make some money out of this special day.

