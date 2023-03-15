STREET ART?

From the second day of our Athens holiday - 14th February, 2023.

Having said good bye to the Acropolis we took a different route down to Monastiraki, passing by another great archeological site - Ancient Agora which we visited on another day. On the way we saw this abandoned, at least that what it looked like, building covered with are sorts of artwork (also adverts, I think). I thought it was well worth a shot. What do you think? It was siesta time, by the way.

