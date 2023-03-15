Previous
Next
STREET ART? by sangwann
Photo 4410

STREET ART?

From the second day of our Athens holiday - 14th February, 2023.
Having said good bye to the Acropolis we took a different route down to Monastiraki, passing by another great archeological site - Ancient Agora which we visited on another day. On the way we saw this abandoned, at least that what it looked like, building covered with are sorts of artwork (also adverts, I think). I thought it was well worth a shot. What do you think? It was siesta time, by the way.
Thank you very much for your looks, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
15th March 2023 15th Mar 23

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1208% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A mix of the old and the new.
March 15th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazing mixture of graffiti! Is it Street Art? Love the sleeping Cat - she obviously is not impressed! ha!
March 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise