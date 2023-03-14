Sign up
Photo 4409
AND THIS IS ATHENS
From the second day of our Athens holiday - 14th February, 2023.
Views of Athens as seen from the Acropolis.
Thank you so much for all your views, comments and fav's - always appreciated.
14th March 2023
14th Mar 23
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Diana
ace
A wonderful collage filled with fabulous shots! The top one is like a huge concrete jungle!
March 14th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely collage
March 14th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
There must be so many scenes you want to photograph here. Lovely seeing them all!
March 14th, 2023
