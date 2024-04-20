Sign up
Previous
Photo 4812
THE WHISTLE BLOWS AND THE GAME IS ON (2)
Shot taken last Saturday when I went to watch Athleta play against Stardust in the Malta Basketball Association Under 16 League.
Thank you for your looks and for your comments on yesterday's picture.
20th April 2024
20th Apr 24
2
2
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Views
11
2
2
365
NIKON D3400
13th April 2024 8:19am
Diana
ace
A fabulous action shot, I love the way you caught Max up in the air with the ball. I hope he made a goal ;-)
April 20th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Love it with the feet in the air
April 20th, 2024
