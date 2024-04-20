Previous
THE WHISTLE BLOWS AND THE GAME IS ON (2) by sangwann
THE WHISTLE BLOWS AND THE GAME IS ON (2)

Shot taken last Saturday when I went to watch Athleta play against Stardust in the Malta Basketball Association Under 16 League.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Diana ace
A fabulous action shot, I love the way you caught Max up in the air with the ball. I hope he made a goal ;-)
April 20th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Love it with the feet in the air
April 20th, 2024  
