THE WHISTLE BLOWS AND THE GAME IS ON

Nothing much else to say. Only that I had to wake up at 6.00a.m. to get to the stadium with my daughter because the boys must go through a long time of warming up period to be well prepared for the game. Reminded me of my days when as a boy I started playing football with Melita minors, one of the teams in the 3rd Division of our national football league. In Winter, I used to leave house in pitch dark, cold or rain or both, and walk to our club which was around half an hour away from home.

