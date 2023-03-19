EGRET

Shot taken a few weeks ago when I went to Salini with my camera to search for any new water fowls.

There were only a few gulls at the salt pans but I just passed through because really love to walk along the coast road to Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq and back, a walk of about 12 km. On my return journey, always on the look out for anything that might catch my eyes to take a shot or two, I saw this lone egret searching for food on the rocky coastline. I took this shot and several more as I followed it from the pavement, Picture enlarged a few times.

