EGRET by sangwann
Photo 4414

EGRET

Shot taken a few weeks ago when I went to Salini with my camera to search for any new water fowls.
There were only a few gulls at the salt pans but I just passed through because really love to walk along the coast road to Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq and back, a walk of about 12 km. On my return journey, always on the look out for anything that might catch my eyes to take a shot or two, I saw this lone egret searching for food on the rocky coastline. I took this shot and several more as I followed it from the pavement, Picture enlarged a few times.
19th March 2023 19th Mar 23

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Dawn ace
A great detailed capture fav
March 19th, 2023  
