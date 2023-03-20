Previous
Next
EGRET (2) by sangwann
Photo 4415

EGRET (2)

Two more shots of the Egret I showed yesterday. Pictures enlarged several times as the egret was quite a distance away.
Thank you so much for your visits, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
20th March 2023 20th Mar 23

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1209% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Lovely photos well done
March 20th, 2023  
Brian ace
Great work
March 20th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Super captures.
March 20th, 2023  
Babs ace
He is quite a poser isn't he
March 20th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
March 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise