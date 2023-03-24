Previous
EVERYWHERE WHITE by sangwann
Photo 4419

EVERYWHERE WHITE

From the third day of our Athens holiday - 15th February, 2023.
Shots taken from the coach on our way to our first stop of the day – Delphi. These were the views from the coach for half of the journey to our first stop. We had to be at the meeting point (about 5 minutes walk from our hotel) at 8.00 a.m. So it was a very early morning start not to miss breakfast for us all. It was cold when we set out but better when the sun came out later.
Thank you so much for your visits, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Casablanca ace
Delphi! The Oracle and all that lovely mythology. How amazing to see it covered in snow.
March 24th, 2023  
Babs ace
Looks very bleak. The last time I was at Delphi it was 36 degrees c
March 24th, 2023  
