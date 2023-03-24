EVERYWHERE WHITE

From the third day of our Athens holiday - 15th February, 2023.

Shots taken from the coach on our way to our first stop of the day – Delphi. These were the views from the coach for half of the journey to our first stop. We had to be at the meeting point (about 5 minutes walk from our hotel) at 8.00 a.m. So it was a very early morning start not to miss breakfast for us all. It was cold when we set out but better when the sun came out later.

