ORTHODOX CHURCH

From the third day of our Athens holiday - 15th February, 2023.

Third and fourth day of our stay in Athens were the most exciting. We took a two day excursion complete with a stay in a hotel for one night and lunch and dinners. It was going to be a very long trip by coach.

Having gone out of Athens centre, I saw this lovely Orthodox church through the coach window and grabbed a couple of shots before it disappeared from view. . I had never been in an Orthodox church and was looking forward to visit one or two of them which I did later in our holiday. I am lucky to have Christine always ceding the window seat to me so I could take pictures as we drive by interesting sites and buildings.

