Previous
OLEANDER IN FULL BLOOM by sangwann
Photo 4513

OLEANDER IN FULL BLOOM

Oleanders are in full bloom all around the Maltese Islands at this time of the year. The flowers are so pretty. Even the ants like them.
Thank you very much for all your views, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
26th June 2023 26th Jun 23

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1236% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful close up and colour, I love these gorgeous bushes with all their fabulous blooms.
June 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise