Previous
Photo 4513
OLEANDER IN FULL BLOOM
Oleanders are in full bloom all around the Maltese Islands at this time of the year. The flowers are so pretty. Even the ants like them.
Thank you very much for all your views, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
26th June 2023
26th Jun 23
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Views
2
Comments
1
Diana
ace
Beautiful close up and colour, I love these gorgeous bushes with all their fabulous blooms.
June 26th, 2023
