HAPPY TO KEEP WATCH ONTHE BIRD BATH.

One of the Snow White dwarfs keeps a watch on the bird bath I have in my garden. Two house sparrows decided to have a drink of water.

Thank God, power supply came to normal yesterday at around 8.00 p.m. and we had a cool breeze in the evening though it seems the breeze has gone now.

Thank you for your kind comments and thoughts yesterday. I wouldn't like going thrugh that experience again for many months and years.