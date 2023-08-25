Previous
SAMMY SAYS ‘HELLO’ by sangwann
Photo 4573

SAMMY SAYS ‘HELLO’

This is my pet canary, Sammy. I’ve had it for 2 or 3 years now. I asked Max to suggest a name and he immediately said ‘Sammy’ and I liked it. Unfortunately he has to stay in his cage because he was born and bred in a cage and I cannot risk having him out to enjoy flying around. But he seems content enough as he is.
Thank you very much for looking, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
25th August 2023 25th Aug 23

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1252% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot of Sammy, such a beautiful colour.

We used to have budgies at home and their wings were clipped so that they could fly around. It just limited an upward or sustained flight and prevented escape. They seemed very happy that way ;-)
August 25th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a pretty little bird!
August 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise