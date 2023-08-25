SAMMY SAYS ‘HELLO’

This is my pet canary, Sammy. I’ve had it for 2 or 3 years now. I asked Max to suggest a name and he immediately said ‘Sammy’ and I liked it. Unfortunately he has to stay in his cage because he was born and bred in a cage and I cannot risk having him out to enjoy flying around. But he seems content enough as he is.

Thank you very much for looking, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.