EXPLORING ……

the best right settings for my camera for a night of fireworks pictures.

These shots and others to follow were taken last Saturday when we went to Sliema Ferries to watch the fireworks on the eve of the festa of Our Lady Star of the Seas. There were too many people crowding around me that I promised myself that I would not go again to take shots from here. Probably by next year I will forget the promise as the temptation to go see and take shots of fireworks would be too great.

When I posted fireworks shots some weeks ago it was the festa of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, the parish where I lived the first years of my life. This time it is the parish where I lived my teenage and beyond years till I got married.

