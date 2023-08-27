FIREWORKS – THEME IS BLUE

These shots and others to follow were taken last Saturday when we went to Sliema Ferries to watch the fireworks on the eve of the festa of Our Lady Star of the Seas. These pictures were not taken consecutively one after the other. I selected them from the many pictures I took for the blue colour which is prominent in each shot. My next photos will be themed for their colour, too.

Today’s turn to celebrate the parish feast is St Julians named after the title of the parish church of the once fishing village but now is a tourist haven. Yesterday I took the camera with me to take some pictures from Exiles – opposite side of the bay – where we meet friends. Most of the display was cheap in quality but I took a few shots still. I might show one or two in due course. Mind you, these festas now have very little catholic connotations – they are mostly a yearly get together of people who live or have lived in the area for years and years and also a big attraction for tourists who visit Malta in their thousands ( and millions) at this time of year.

