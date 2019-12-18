Previous
Beach Nativity by sarah19
Beach Nativity

A 'borrowed' photo from FB. The church of Scotland in Dornoch posted this gorgeous nativity scene created on the beach. I just love it!
18th December 2019 18th Dec 19

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
Lou Ann ace
It’s beautiful.
December 20th, 2019  
Sarah Bremner ace
@louannwarren thank you....glad you agree.
December 20th, 2019  
