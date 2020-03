Orange

This cute character was created for me by a friend when I was using a fairy friends theme with a colleague at school. His orange beard caught my eye as I came downstairs this morning!

Three good things

1. Catch up time at a cluster staff meeting...nice to share with colleagues from different schools.

2. Made it to Pilates tonight, but quite a lot of hard work.

3. A new gin to try....Jonathan and Sarah gave it to us at Christmas but we hadn't opened it yet!