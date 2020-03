Caithness blue

This gorgeous paperweight was a thank you gift after I had arranged the flowers for a wedding some time ago.

I love it and it is is from the Caithness Glass range. Very appropriate as the bride was from Caithness.

How many blues do I have in our house? Too many perhaps.

Three good things

1. Another bright and frosty morning and gorgeous evening light.

2. Maths maths maths

3. Quick exit from school and home to a cosy house.