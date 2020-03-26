Rainbow Books- green

This lovely book was a wedding gift- over 40 years ago. It has been my 'go to' book so often over the years with lots of essential information that never really goes out of date.

My Mum's friend Sheila (now 95) and her late sister Marion gave the book to us. At that time they were colleagues of Dad's but in later years a very deep friendship has grown which adds so much to life for both Mum and Sheila.

Three good things

1. Getting a better rhythm for working from home.

2. Lovely WhatsApp exchange with David in China, sharing video of Connor's assignment - created and retold Jack and the Beanstalk with his Lego and a small tree in their garden area 😊

3. Birds at the bird feeder....they have no worries!



Hope you all have a gentle day.