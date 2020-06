Forestry and gardening day!

We were so glad to have sunshine when we woke up today and made the most of it. Lots of work at the little bridge clearing undergrowth at the burn side and overhead ramblers.

Big tidy of daffodil debris and weeds under the weeping beech, and a visit to a gardening friend/colleague who had lots of plants for us.

Three good things

1. Perfect weather for gardening

2. Places for planting

3. A natural break and the rain came on again.

Sorry about the raindrops on the windows!!