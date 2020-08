Pizza ....phase 2

So Allan used his pizza dough (pack 2) this evening and it was delicious! I think it looks a bit like a funny face on the plate in the photo.

Amazing what you can have delivered to your door these days.

Three good things

1. A damp start became a lovely morning very quickly.

2. Lunchtime dentist appointment was good and nothing needed beyond the checkup.

3. Catch up chat with Jonathan and Sarah......they are not allowed to travel more than 5miles from Aberdeen home at the moment 🙄