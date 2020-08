Crocosmia brilliance

From a few days ago....today has been all go between grey, rain, sun and nights drawing in.

But no complaints, I got lots done, had a coffee date with Allan, and found some lovely light shoes in the sale at favourite shoeshop.

Three good things

1. A lovely new mask in the post.

2. One of the rose bushes I transplanted is flowering.

3. Monty Don and Gardeners' World ... always inspiring!