Previous
Next
Morning light by sarah19
Photo 1962

Morning light

It was chilly but so lovely to have sunlight streaming through the trees across the road this morning. Even managed to get going for a jog to the paper shop which was part of my morning routine in times past. Good to get moving a little early.....and back in time to make porridge for breakfast!! It's that time of year again!
Three good things
1. Sunlight makes such a difference to the start of the day.
2. Raspberries on porridge....taste of summer even if it's feeling cooler.
3. An evening walk with Allan and some work on a rather overgrown ornamental pear tree....still more to do!!
1st September 2020 1st Sep 20

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 10 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3224 photos on 365! What an amazing...
537% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
September 1st, 2020  
bep
Lovely morning light.
September 1st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise