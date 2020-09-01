Morning light

It was chilly but so lovely to have sunlight streaming through the trees across the road this morning. Even managed to get going for a jog to the paper shop which was part of my morning routine in times past. Good to get moving a little early.....and back in time to make porridge for breakfast!! It's that time of year again!

Three good things

1. Sunlight makes such a difference to the start of the day.

2. Raspberries on porridge....taste of summer even if it's feeling cooler.

3. An evening walk with Allan and some work on a rather overgrown ornamental pear tree....still more to do!!