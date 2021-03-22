Venison treat

So... after my simple cooking session on Sunday morning, Allan did Sunday dinner.

Venison fillet (pan-fried) and port and redcurrant sauce, flavoured with orange (rind and juice)

Served with roasted vegetables - carrots, parsnips and own potatoes, and coriander and parsley to garnish.

It was just delicious. And the sunshine streaming in added to the colour on the plate!!



Today seems to have gone by very quickly - but happy children, especially playing games outdoors in warm sunshine afternoon. The forecast is for something of a chill by the end of the week so we will be back to warm jumpers, coats and boots!

Three good things

1. Left over pastries for lunch

2. Scrambled eggs with hot smoked salmon for tea. (so many food photos and stories!)

3. Family ZOOM catch up this evening.