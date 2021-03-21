Cooking time with my girls

Today we were making savoury pastries via WhatsApp.

Spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes and cream cheese inside. It's been a learning experience indeed. I was given the list of ingredients but not quantities or instructions in advance!!!!

I wonder if I do that sometimes with little people in my classroom. Usually we'd explore what we could do with each item and have a go.

Anyway they were delicious and enjoyed one each for breakfast.....two left for lunch tomorrow.

Three good things

1. Lovely to chat around the world while making something tasty at home.

2. No 1 son David is 38 today! How can it be?

3. Catch up beach walk with Jonathan and Sarah and picnic after.

