old graveyard at Leith Hall

A sunny afternoon at Leith Hall Estate - love the different areas to explore, wild places, cared for places and gentle walks.

We crossed the bridge over the railway and took a path that led to an old kirkyard, with some very old stones. It was beautiful in the sunlight, with grasses swaying in the breeze.

Must go back another day- as we left by a different gate we noticed a sign saying:

Commonwealth Graves found here.

Three good things

1. Gentle time together

2. Found a coffee place on ours way home. The house & tearoom at Leith Hall are closed for 2021.

3. Delicious strawberry tarts.