old graveyard at Leith Hall

A sunny afternoon at Leith Hall Estate - love the different areas to explore, wild places, cared for places and gentle walks.
We crossed the bridge over the railway and took a path that led to an old kirkyard, with some very old stones. It was beautiful in the sunlight, with grasses swaying in the breeze.
Must go back another day- as we left by a different gate we noticed a sign saying:
Commonwealth Graves found here.
Three good things
1. Gentle time together
2. Found a coffee place on ours way home. The house & tearoom at Leith Hall are closed for 2021.
3. Delicious strawberry tarts.