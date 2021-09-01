Previous
Next
old graveyard at Leith Hall by sarah19
Photo 2316

old graveyard at Leith Hall

A sunny afternoon at Leith Hall Estate - love the different areas to explore, wild places, cared for places and gentle walks.
We crossed the bridge over the railway and took a path that led to an old kirkyard, with some very old stones. It was beautiful in the sunlight, with grasses swaying in the breeze.
Must go back another day- as we left by a different gate we noticed a sign saying:
Commonwealth Graves found here.
Three good things
1. Gentle time together
2. Found a coffee place on ours way home. The house & tearoom at Leith Hall are closed for 2021.
3. Delicious strawberry tarts.
1st September 2021 1st Sep 21

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 12 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3736 photos on 365! What an amazing...
636% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise