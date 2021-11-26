Reflections on cake

We have a delightful shop in the town where Kirsty makes cakes! It was wild and wet and windy when I went striding down to the papershop but I stopped to take a photo of the window as it made me smile. She was just arriving for the day and you can also see the houses across the street. Such a lovely cake! I popped in on my way home to chat and she told me she has eight wedding cakes to do before Christmas!!!!

Three good things.

1. Looking out but nowhere I need to go. It is a very wild wintry day and heavy snow forecast for tomorrow!

2. Broccoli and Stilton soup....with Allan's leeks and potatoes included.

3. Catching up. I'm enjoying occasional teaching days in different schools and very happy to have lots of catching up time on other days. 😊