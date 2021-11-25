Learning through Play

I love this photo. Yesterday I was playing with some children and we decided to tidy up as we finished. We sorted the large items and then put smaller ones in some of the sections.

Today different children were playing with the same toys and part of their independent playing included sorting and organising!!! They called me over to see what they had done so I had to take a photo!!!

Three good things

1. Lots of photo opportunities in learning activities....learning for life!!!

2. A little book for Amy...she was finding it tricky to form y.... so we had fun

making a book with lots of words and pictures beginning with y and she was doing really well after a very short time. Hope her mum likes the book.

3. Housegroup friends were happy to come even though the weather was rather chilly. 😊