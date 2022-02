Warmth in a vase

So glad this bouquet in a box arrived two days ago or they might have been really spoiled in transit.

They're on the sideboard in our dining room and when I walked in this morning I just took a deep breath and enjoyed the moment.

Three good things

1. Gently busy day after a restless night.

2. Allan cleared the drive of snow and did a Tesco shop...roads clear to Inverurie.

3. Found some beetroot and dark chocolate cake in the freezer.🥰