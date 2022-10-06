Refurbished monument

Spontaneous morning with Neil! Set off for a walk with him in his pushchair but decided to go by bus to the city centre. Gorgeous colours and countryside on the way. We went to the Art Gallery and enjoyed pancake at the café. Then had a wander round the ground floor galleries and laughed at his spontaneous 'WOW' as we noticed so many things. It's his favourite word at the moment....long may it last.

Afterwards we walked by this statue which has been transformed and now has a water feature base!!! The Granite City is spectacular in sunshine... but so many places now have evidence of emptiness which is such a contrast to the flourishing city I came to when at university. I hope things can change for the better in years to come.

Three good things

1. Freedom to choose

2. Modern buses which accommodate baby buggies.

3. A lovely outing and more fun when we got home.

I think I will make this a regular Thursday activity and keep a little journal of where we go together. 🥰