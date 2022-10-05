A late rose....

So pretty and just at the spot where I park the car. I thought this rose bush was finished for the season but no. And I love the colour.

Three good things

1. I woke early and a good drive to spend the day with Neil.

2. Mainly Music group at a lovely church in the city centre. Today he was feeling like he knew what was happening, joining in some of the actions and definitely remembering the snack room afterwards. Home in the bus and a nap after lunch.

3. Allan feeling rather stuffed up and miserable but keeping cosy.....lack of sleep with all the delays at the weekend I think!