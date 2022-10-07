A little view

I love noticing....... just walking along in a regular place and noticing something a little bit special....

This morning it was the pink wheelbarrow of flowers in the square and the skyline of Bennachie in the distance. I passed this way pretty much every day on my way to school for over ten years but somehow it was special today so I caught it with my phone.

Three good things

1. Long sleep......oh I needed that. It's been a very busy week.

2. A drive out in the shire.....not sure where we were going, we changed our minds a few times and ended up at a beautiful little venue with a gallery, a second hand clothes shop and a lovely restaurant where we enjoyed some soup for lunch. So pretty in sunshine and autumn colours.

3. A bit of a tidy up after supper and found one of my 'misplaced' charging cables. Why are there so many different ones????? 😂😂