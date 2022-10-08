Ellon Castle Garden

I'm struggling with a head cold but wanted to get out for some fresh air so we drove to Ellon to visit this garden. We know a few people who volunteer there but hadn't been before.

It was lovely. Sunny though chilly ....but we did enjoy the time there. It's been open for a few years but was totally overgrown and full of ivy and ancient yew trees which were rather wild. What amazing work the team of volunteers have done. And it will take a great deal of work to continue and maintain what has been done.

There are some ruins with safe steps to a terrace and a beautiful rose garden was planted last year. So glad I decided to go up there.

I'm sure we'll be back regularly!

Three good things

1. Cosy clothes to keep the wind out.

2. Met Carol, a family friend who also worked at Pitmedden, and volunteers here regularly. She told us so much of the story.

3. Delicious soup Allan made earlier in the week - perfect warming from inside out.