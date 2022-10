Moonlight

And also Jupiter I think.

I moved to the boys bedroom some time after midnight and it was so bright I got out of bed to look. I don't think I have ever seen such brightness at night.

It has a charm of its own.

Slept a lot during the day, watched some television after dinner and now back to bed. I'm sure it will be better in the morning!

Three good things

1. Lovely hot shower

2. Chat with David and family

3. Enjoyed apples with pork and later with cream.