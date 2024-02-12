A birthday picture

Today has been REALLY busy and I have not been out and about to take a photo. So posting this sweet photo of Allan with his cuddly toy Neddy when he was three.

We used it on the table place cards at the recent Birthday Lunch. He's not sure what happened to Neddy.....thinks his Mum chucked him out! 😔



I have had a major chucking

out day today!!! Ruthlessly getting rid of more work related items.....but I know I have kept what I need/may use again.

Also a lot of tidying....

Three good things

1. All my lovely scarves are folded in two baskets in a drawer.

2. Our heating expert came to check out what was causing the leak in our front hall ceiling. It's quite a simple issue!!

3. Early to bed....I could get used to this 😊