New book 💛 by sarah19
This lovely book arrived in the post. So beautiful and useful in lots of ways. The author is one of the team on 'The Beechgrove Garden' (BBC Scotland) which is lovely, but more special is the fact that the illustrations are beautifully done by Hazel France whose Mum and Dad were both 365 friends of mine many years ago. So lovely that we are still in touch though they are currently in the Far East.
Three good things
1. Special connections across the years.
2. A very helpful GP appointment.....such a good listening and explanation.
3. Sunshine all day and fabulous starlight after my Pilates session.
13th February 2024 13th Feb 24

Sarah Bremner

bkb in the city
Very nice
February 14th, 2024  
