A rather special memory by sarah19
A rather special memory

Love this glass heart necklace, made in Tain ( https://northcoastglass.com/about ), which I found just after my fiftieth birthday when Mum had given me some money..... perfect!
But not really a Valentine heart in the traditional sense of the term!
Three good things
1. Coffee at our favourite coffee shop - The Coffee Apothecary - established by a lovely couple, friends of Laura and Iain. And there was a heart shaped mini shortbread on the side 😄
2. A lot of laundry dealt with..... had a tricky situation with a 'leak' from the water tank in the airing cupboard. Thankfully simply resolved.
3. A lot of housework..... Allan helped.....how can so much dust gather on a wooden bedroom floor 😂😂... feeling relaxed now!!!
Sarah Bremner

I joined this amazing project in January 2011.
