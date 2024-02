A house for sale

Had a lovely visit to the house on Ivy Lane. Sister Sheila Is always looking out for properties for sale in Tain and roundabout. Today we saw a delightful space, fabulous restoration and exquisite taste in furnishings and colour.

Three good things

1. A great day of stripping wallpaper and restoring some ragged places

2. Sister Kate arrived at tea time. So lovely to see her after too long.

3. Delicious fish for tea. A warm fire and lots of chat after the busy day.